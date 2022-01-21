21 Jan 2022
Audevard, which has a 100% equine focus, says Ekyflogl Gel – the only topical corticosteroid gel approved in the UK – will complement its existing equine orthopaedic range.
A best-selling product on the continent, Ekyflogl Gel has a unique composition of 3 agents – prednisolone, lidocaine and dimethyl sulfoxide – and is indicated for the treatment of localised musculoskeletal disorders that include tendinitis, splints, arthritis, desmitis, muscle strain and haematoma.
A frequent ailment in horses, 97% of owners say they have already encountered at least one sign of inflammation linked to a musculoskeletal disorder in their horse1, and 92.9% starting training develop at least one kind of disorder2.
Ekyflogl is available in bottles of 125ml, with a dosing pump. Audevard said the gel consistency allows for easy day-to-day application by the vet or horse owner.
