26 Aug 2025
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging says its new iNAV software is ‘setting a new standard’ in veterinary diagnostics.
A leading veterinary imaging company will showcase a “transformational” software innovation at BEVA Congress in September.
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging will be exhibiting its iNAV motion correction software, which is said to significantly improve MRI scanning capabilities.
The imaging specialists will be displaying the technology at stand B38 at the conference, held at the ICC in Birmingham from 10-13 September.
Hallmarq says iNAV, which is incorporated into its standing equine MRI, provides superior real-time tracking of limb movement and can correct for motion artefact during image processing.
As a result, it is said to enhance image quality to produce clearer scans, enabling vets to diagnose quicker and more accurately.
Hallmarq’s chief commercial officer, Annie Makin, said the technology is “setting a new standard in what’s possible in veterinary diagnostics”, adding: “Where previously scans may have been non-diagnostic due to patient movement, iNAV delivers transformational results to drive better patient care.”
She said the software is especially useful for scanning the proximal limb, which “is notoriously difficult to image and motion can prove a problem. iNAV significantly reduces the impact of limb movement during image acquisition, helping to maintain diagnostic integrity.”
The company’s equine clinical product manager, Holly Johnson, said the technology “helps unlock answers that might otherwise remain elusive” when treating ambiguous, subtle or complex cases involving lameness or soft tissue injuries.