Fresh plasma transfusion (Figure 2) tends to be associated with superior clinical effects in the author’s experience, although the main limitation is availability of large volumes. In practice, this can often be achieved by passing the responsibility for locating donors (preferably large geldings) to the owner of the sick horse. Personal and social media contacts often lead to a number of good donor subjects and preparation of sedimented plasma using commercially available plasma collection bags is a relatively easy procedure. Healthy donors can give around 1.5% (maximum of 2%) of their body mass as whole blood (for example, 7.5L/500kg), from which about half that volume of plasma can be separated (for example, 4L/500kg). Thus, a single 500kg donor might be expected to contribute around 140g albumin given a typical plasma albumin concentration of 35g/L. When given to a hypoalbuminaemic recipient of similar size, this might increase plasma albumin by only 1g/L to 3g/L and, therefore, multiple donors are invariably required when transfusing adult horses. Transfusion reactions are rare.