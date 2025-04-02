2 Apr 2025
University of Edinburgh alumna was a keen rower from vet school and worked in first opinion and referral equine practice before taking leading roles in the US.
Leanda Livesey was a keen rower from time at vet school in Edinburgh.
Tributes have been paid by former colleagues to equine vet Leanda Livesey, who has died at 57.
Cumbrian-born Dr Livesey, who graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1991, worked in first opinion and referral equine practice, completing an equine residency at the RVC and gaining RCVS certificates in equine internal medicine and veterinary anaesthesia.
While at university, she had been introduced to rowing, and enjoyed both the sport itself as well as the social side of it. She was awarded a University of Edinburgh Half Blue for rowing, presented to the university’s top sportspeople, in 1990.
She accepted a job to work at the equine department at Auburn University in Alabama and met and married husband Jody, with the couple having two children, Luke and Chloe.
She completed her residency, was awarded a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and moved to an associate professor position in the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, Alabama.
Here, she was made section chief of large animal medicine. Described by many as a hugely popular teacher, she was awarded the Zoetis Distinguished Veterinary Teaching Award in 2024.
In an obituary statement to Vet Times, former colleagues and friends Jennifer Duncan, Joyce Murray and Dave McCormack said: “Leanda was a brilliant equine vet, inspirational teacher, a loyal, caring and very funny friend.
“Everyone who met her will have their own special memories of her to cherish and we are so sad to share with the profession the news of her passing.
“Leanda just loved life and was taken far too soon.”