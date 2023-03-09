9 Mar 2023
Charlie Thornycroft received accolade from the Princess Royal at National Equine Forum for working “selflessly in challenging and extraordinarily stressful situations”.
Charlie Thornycroft receives the Sir Colin Spedding Award, presented by HRH The Princess Royal, president of the NEF. Image: © Craig Payne Photography.
Charlie Thornycroft has won the Sir Colin Spedding Award at this year’s National Equine Forum (NEF) for her efforts caring for and evacuating horses from war-torn Ukraine.
Organisers said the accolade was given in recognition of her dedication and support for the British Equestrians for Ukraine Fund, and for working “selflessly in challenging and extraordinarily stressful situations”.
Last year, she established and became a crucial part of the charity’s supply hub in Poland, ensuring aid was sent to the correct places, while overseeing the welfare and evacuation of horses from the front lines.
Ms Thornycroft, who received the award from NEF president the Princess Royal at the event this month, said: “I am truly humbled by the response in the auditorium and the comments I have received.
“It was a huge team effort, and one where I was lucky to be a small cog who saw the highs and lows first-hand. A truly life-changing year.
“Thank you all for your support of both the Ukrainian Fund and of me. There is still a great need for support given that the situation in Ukraine remains so desperate for so many.”
Before receiving the award, Ms Thornycroft gave the NEF Memorial Lecture with equestrian consultant Alec Lochore. She told delegates at the forum – held at the headquarters of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers on 2 March – about some of the horrors of working in a war zone, and her efforts evacuating horses and families from Ukraine to Poland before finding them new homes across Europe, the US and the Middle East.
Ms Thornycroft has also been involved with U-Aid, a humanitarian charity set up to help people unable to leave Ukraine due to disability, age or having lost their families. All her work was facilitated via the British Equestrians for Ukraine Fund.
Equine behaviour change and learning theory made up one of the major themes covered at the event.
Delegates heard from Gemma Pearson, director of equine behaviour for the Horse Trust, and the University of Liverpool’s Tamzin Furtado on tackling unwanted behaviours, with presentations and case studies shared throughout the day.
