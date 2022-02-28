28 Feb 2022
Officials in Romania, Poland and Hungary make exceptions to peacetime restrictions on pets crossing borders as thousands, including many with animals, flee war-torn Ukraine.
Image: 9743366 / Pixabay.
Veterinary bodies in countries bordering Ukraine have made exceptions on peacetime restrictions for bringing pets across borders in a bid to aid refugees.
Romania, Hungary and Poland have adjusted requirements for pets entering into the EU from across the Ukrainian border, including suspending the checking of microchips and vaccination documents.
In Romania, the chief veterinary authority in Bucharest has introduced an emergency exemption, suspending vaccination, microchipping and documentation requirements. Instead, pet owners are asked to fill out a single document.
The Polish General Veterinary Inspectorate has similarly suspended rules requiring animals entering the country to have vaccinations, a microchip or a blood test.
Those able to provide an address in Poland can take their companion animals directly to their destination. If transiting through Poland to another EU country, guardians must leave the animals behind in quarantine at a shelter near the border for three weeks.
Hungary has also relaxed its entry requirements, allowing the entry of animals without vaccinations or a microchip.
In a statement, Hungary’s National Food Chain Safety Office said: “Due to the situation in the territory of the Ukraine, a significant part of the population is projected to be forced to leave the country over the coming period.
“The Hungarian Veterinary Authority has prepared for the arrival of companion animals (not microchip-marked, unvaccinated or without a blood test) arriving in Hungary with their owner and not complying with the applicable veterinary regulations.
“In order to ensure a smooth entry, the national chief veterinarian has ordered the completion of a simplified registration form.”
The statement added: “Ukraine is classified as a ‘country of concern’ for rabies zoonoses, which is why it has strict conditions for travelling with companion animals.
“In view of the war situation and the expected significant number of refugees, the Hungarian Veterinary Authority decided to apply a general procedure, which is more favourable than individual permits in exceptional cases.
“In order to maintain the rabies-free status of Hungary, the official veterinary supervision of the dogs, cats and ferrets admitted as described above will be provided by the regional veterinary authority.”