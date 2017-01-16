Horse traders were asked what age they started working horses. In total, 5% of interviewees start working with the horse in some way from just after birth – this could be concerning, but could just mean touching the horse to get him or her used to humans rather than any formal training. The high percentage of horses starting at one and two years of age is much too young because the skeleton and associated musculature is developing. Only 8% of horses were started at three years old, but a horse’s skeleton did not fuse until five to seven years of age.