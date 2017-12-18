Treatment

In acute cases the horse should be rested with routine anti-inflammatory medication, while the inflammation resolves. Avoidance of exercise/turnout on hard ground is ideal for the ongoing management of these cases, but is clearly not practicable for athletes, which are required to compete in those conditions. In these cases, remedial farriery is key to maintaining soundness, and should focus on optimising foot balance and break over with some form of solar protection at the time of year when the ground is hard, such as a firm pad or gel insert.