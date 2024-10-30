30 Oct
Donation from the Lord Leverhulme’s Charitable Trust will support new facilities at Leahurst campus.
A £1 million donation has been made to the University of Liverpool to fund new equine facilities at its Leahurst campus.
Lord Leverhulme’s Charitable Trust, already a supporter, has made the donation – continuing a relationship spanning 25 years.
The announcement came as the university’s school of veterinary science marks its 120th anniversary.
Philip William Bryce Lever, 3rd Viscount Leverhulme, was a British peer and racehorse owner, and was the university’s chancellor from 1980-93.
The trust has long been associated with the Leahurst vet school campus, as a donor to the small animal teaching hospital and the Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital.
The equine hospital, one of the largest in the UK, has carried the Leverhulme name since 1998 and is renowned for its equine clinical care and research.
Officials at the university said the latest donation “provides a transformative opportunity for equine redevelopments at the university”, although details have not yet been revealed.
Anthony Hannay, an alumnus of the university and a trustee of Lord Leverhulme’s Charitable Trust when the grant was made, said: “We are delighted to support the vital new equine redevelopments at the University of Liverpool Leahurst campus with this major gift.
“Leahurst is a place of great significance in the welfare of horses in the north-west of England and beyond, therefore it is our pleasure to support this centre of excellence long into the future.”
Paul Lunn, dean of the School of Veterinary Science, added: “We are hugely grateful for this generous donation from Lord Leverhulme’s Charitable Trust. This significant gift will make a substantial contribution to our continued world-leading work in equine health.
“It seems fitting that this contribution comes in the same year the School of Veterinary Science celebrates its 120th anniversary and at a moment when we are reflecting on our long and esteemed history. The Lord Leverhulme’s Charitable Trust has played a key role in our history, and we’re delighted to see our partnership continue into the future.”