Diagnosis of the condition is by typical appearance and distinguishing a fracture from radial nerve paresis requires radiographs of the elbow. Both craniocaudal and lateral views are required to delineate a fracture, if present. Fractures can be managed conservatively or surgically depending on their orientation and involvement of the articular surface of the elbow joint. Surgical stabilisation is the preferred treatment option in most cases as conservative treatment can result in non-unions or even repeat fracture six months after apparent repair. Treatment for radial nerve paresis is limited to rest and techniques to try to encourage the return of nerve function. Electrical stimulation of the muscles may help maintain muscle mass. Horses that show improvement in clinical signs steadily over the course of the first few days following the incident have a good prognosis for full return to normal function. If no improvement in clinical signs occurs over the course of several days to two weeks, then, in the authors’ experience, return to normal function is guarded and any recovery takes several months, if it occurs at all.