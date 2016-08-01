Donations of used climbing rope have come in from across the UK and Europe as organisations and individuals have sought to help. These have included gifts from national training centres, mountain rescue teams and others. The volume of donations has meant plenty of rope has been available for other parallel projects, including the production of locally made head collars. This last initiative is a vital part of the fight to eliminate the use of the traditional bit and ensure pack mules are worked in head collars whenever they are loaded.