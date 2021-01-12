Use of a clinical scoring system for diagnosis of PPID

Epidemiological information was obtained from a large number of horses showing one or more clinical sign(s) suggestive of PPID. The association between each variable and PPID status, based on basal ACTH concentrations, was used to develop a clinical sign score (CSS)19. The higher the CSS, the more likely an animal was to have PPID. Therefore, the CSS may be useful for veterinarians to decide whether measurement of basal ACTH concentration is necessary in an individual animal. If only one out of potbelly/weight gain, excessive thirst, regional adiposity or recurrent infections is present, then evaluation of ACTH for PPID is not recommended.