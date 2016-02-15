Signs of severe colic, such as rolling, are usually obvious (Figure 1). Low-grade pain and pain not associated with abdominal disease can be hard to detect and go unrecognised. In particular, intrathoracic pain and pain associated with injuries to the thoracic cage, withers and spine can be hard to pinpoint. When assessing pain scores for horses, Taffarel et al (2015) found heart rate was the most consistent and objective tool and, looking specifically at postoperative cases, they highlighted numerous other behaviours indicative of acute pain.