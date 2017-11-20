An alternating current is then applied and the voltage increased to the maximum level the horse will tolerate. A single report of the technique has been published in which five of seven horses improved; the period of remission was variable from 0 to 28 weeks24. More recent follow-up on around 80 horses is less promising, with approximately 25% of horses responding for greater than two months after a course of treatment, approximately 25% responding for less than two months and 50% not responding (Veronica Roberts, personal communication).