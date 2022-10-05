Furtado et al11 explored horse owners’ attitudes to weight loss and found that although most owners of obese horses are aware their horses are overweight, they fail to identify many of the fat deposits, underestimate the degree of adiposity, and have a tendency to normalise the fat that is present and fail to see it as harmful11. Although owners are aware of the potential for obesity to be harmful (and that laminitis is a potential consequence), they have a tendency to see fat in their horses as physiological or have an optimism bias that their horses won’t develop laminitis11.