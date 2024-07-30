Endoscopy may show right-sided/bilateral/left-sided hemiplegia; however, unlike RLN, this is due to abnormalities of the joint and not a CAD muscle issue. Rostral displacement of the palatopharyngeal arch is also seen (Figure 2a). Treatment depends on the severity of the dysplasia, right or left-sided laryngoplasty; however, the surgery may not be an option due to abnormalities at the sites of suture placement.