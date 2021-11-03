When pondering the use of a bisphosphonate for a certain condition it is first worth considering if the diagnosed condition is likely to show up on a scintigraphy examination – if it is not then bisphosphonates are unlikely to focus their effect on the intended area and are less suitable. Secondly, the clinician should consider if osteoclast inhibition and decreased remodelling is likely to be beneficial in the condition – that is, if the remodelling is of a pathological nature. These are the cases where bisphosphonates are most beneficial.