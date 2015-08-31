Apical infections

Although very common and of great clinical significance, the exact aetiopathogenesis of primary apical infections is poorly understood. It is thought an acute pulpitis resulting from bacterial infection of the pulp chamber is the cause. Several mechanisms for the entry of the bacteria into the pulp chamber have been proposed; however, the most likely mechanism involves the seeding of bacteria into areas of pulpal inflammation9. In a case series, patent infundibulum resulting in apical infections of check teeth was described10. Secondary apical infections can also occur due to polydontia, dental displacement, dysplasia and fractures of the teeth or bone.