Why do we need ECT?

The skin is one of the most common sites to detect tumours in equids (Spugnini et al, 2016a), and 95% of these cutaneous neoplasms are of three types: sarcoid, melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma (SCC; Spugnini et al, 2021). Theoretically, surgical excision of these solid tumours with wide margins would be the ideal treatment, as, while locally aggressive, distant metastases are uncommon with sarcoids and pose a small risk with SCC and melanoma. However, their tendency to occur as a large number of individual lesions, have an unpredictable clinical course, be deeply invasive and occur around important structures and in anatomical locations where there is little free tissue for wide resection limits the ability of excision to be curative.