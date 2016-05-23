Handling faeces to minimise variation

The way in which faeces are handled prior to reaching the laboratory can have a marked effect on subsequent counts, as eggs that have hatched will not be counted. Eggs hatch in aerobic conditions at a temperature-dependent rate. Below 10°C, hatching will take more than 10 days, but above 20°C, it may take as little as a day9. If samples are kept in a standard refrigerator (at less than 6°C), egg counts should be stable for up to five days9. The use of ziplock bags, which air can be expelled from, is preferred to the use of larger, unsealed bags or pots that contain a large amount of air.