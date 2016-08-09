At this stage, the decision was made to try a more potent oral steroid (dexamethasone) in combination with oral azathioprine. Azathioprine tablets licensed for use in people were used on the prescribing cascade. Intravenous dexamethasone licensed in horses was used orally on the prescribing cascade, as the clients were unable to inject the horse. The horse avidly consumed the azathioprine tablets, but would not consume the dexamethasone in food, nor tolerate the drug being syringed into its mouth; even when the drug could be syringed, much of the liquid ended up on the floor. In the end, the horse had to be euthanised and was confirmed to have eosinophilic enterocolitis.