25 Jun
Anna Harrison describes how the team on the ground for charity Safe Haven is working tirelessly for donkeys caught up in the conflict.
I land in a war zone. Ben Gurion Airport is on high alert and seething with security officials, and now I feel nervous. The official scrutinising my passport looks tense and drawn and asks the reason for my visit. I say I am a vet visiting our donkey rescue centre and her face softens into a smile and she tells me she likes donkeys. That is the first hurdle over.
Safe Haven’s sanctuary is around 65km north of Tel Aviv and just 3km from the border with the West Bank in a normally peaceful rural area. Except that, on this visit, nothing feels normal and nowhere is truly peaceful now.
At the sanctuary our donkeys seem blissfully unaware that they are living in a country at war and I start to relax. Our small team holds the key to world peace – a miscellany of backgrounds, culture, race and religion, all working together to keep our donkeys safe and happy.
I suspect this is down to the magic of donkeys that some of us are lucky enough to feel. That magic trumps any potential tensions that could have arisen as the battle, the killing, the suffering continues.
I can almost forget the war until I see drones drifting over our paddock and am reminded that these may not be the usual hobbyists but may be one side or the other scanning for a target.
Everyone hears about Gaza but in the West Bank there is fear, fighting and life-changing restrictions affecting the Palestinians in their own land. I cannot visit – the borders are closed. Our wonderful veterinary teams there – three vets and farriers headed up by Dr Rakan – continue to do their vital outreach work whenever they can, when they are not hindered by road blocks, street battles and killings. This is real bravery – above and beyond.
But nothing compares to Gaza and Safe Haven is working there, too – the only equine charity working there. Dr Rakan could have asked his Gazan veterinary colleague to help but he was a fatal victim of the war.
Thanks to our brilliant supporters and through our can-do team in Egypt, whose day-to-day job is providing expert veterinary care for the working donkeys in the blisteringly hot brick kilns south of Cairo, a shipment of equine feed and medications was quickly put together, but it took four months for that lorry to get to where it was needed. You may have heard about the delays in getting aid into Gaza – let me tell you those stories are so true. We have another lorry load in the system.
Safe Haven’s little team tell us of their shock and horror at the condition of the working equids who desperately need treatment, food, water and rest. They can offer treatment – the food has long since been distributed, there is no water to give and no rest to be had. Once your family vehicle runs out of fuel and there is none to buy, the last resort is the donkey and cart. But the donkey is hungry, thirsty, in failing body condition and the cart so heavily loaded with a lifetime of precious possessions as Gazans flee from one dangerous area to another.
Our team has become adept at dealing with shrapnel wounds. Harness wounds are some of the worst I’ve seen – the harness that once fitted quite well now rubs painfully on the prominent backbones of donkeys close to emaciation. It is not only the people who suffer in war.
Our team members keep on the move, trying to stay one step ahead of the fighting, proudly erecting the banner offering free treatment to the animals of Gaza, doing their utmost to relieve suffering and hoping to stay alive to keep offering a lifeline to animals in desperate need. To our supporters – thank you for helping this happen, you are truly part of the difference Safe Haven is making.
There is nothing good about war.