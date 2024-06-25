Safe Haven’s little team tell us of their shock and horror at the condition of the working equids who desperately need treatment, food, water and rest. They can offer treatment – the food has long since been distributed, there is no water to give and no rest to be had. Once your family vehicle runs out of fuel and there is none to buy, the last resort is the donkey and cart. But the donkey is hungry, thirsty, in failing body condition and the cart so heavily loaded with a lifetime of precious possessions as Gazans flee from one dangerous area to another.