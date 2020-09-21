21 Sept
The University of Glasgow is opening a new first opinion equine practice to serve horse owners around the northern side of Glasgow.
Based at the University of Glasgow Garscube campus, the Glasgow Equine Hospital and Practice at the Weipers Centre will be led by equine vets James Risk and Nicholas Graham, who will provide a fully mobile equine veterinary service at local yards.
The range of services offered spans routine preventive care – such as dentistry, vaccinations and castrations – to complex lameness and medical investigations. A team of experienced equine vets will also provide out-of-hours cover.
Full hospitalisation and advanced veterinary services – including MRI, over-the-ground endoscopy and bone scanning – continue to be offered at the Weipers Centre Equine Hospital, with a large team of veterinary specialists in medicine and surgery.
Dr Graham said: “We are delighted to have branched out our services with the opening of this new ‘horse GP’ practice, and we look forward to offering the best care to horses in and around Glasgow.
“The University of Glasgow’s Weipers Centre, which has now been rebranded to encompass our new equine first opinion practice, has always offered the very best in equine care, and we will be continuing their good work.”
A new website lists the team and services, among other information, and enquiries are welcomed via the teleconsulting and messaging service PetsApp.
To celebrate the new the practice, a series of online launch events is planned – full details will be posted later this month.