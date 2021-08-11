11 Aug 2021
Andrew Michael Dobson has been removed from the RCVS register after carrying out a pre-purchase exam on a horse, despite his membership having lapsed due to non payment of annual renewal fees.
Image © RCVS
An Essex-based vet has been struck off the register after it was discovered he had carried out an act of veterinary certification while off the register for non-payment of fees.
The hearing for Andrew Michael Dobson, which concluded on 4 August, heard how in June 2018 he completed a pre-purchase examination (PPE) for a horse, signing the cover letter using his postnominals – a right reserved for registered vets.
Mr Dobson had previously been signed off the register on 1 June 2018 for non-payment of the annual renewal fee needed to remain on the RCVS register.
He was restored on 23 November that same year, but signed the PPE document in June, when not a member of the register.
Mr Dobson was also charged with one count of failing to have professional indemnity insurance between 21 June 2018 and 1 August 2020. He had also failed to provide adequate details to the college of his cover when requested by the RCVS.
The third and final charge was that Mr Dobson had failed to respond to numerous requests from the RCVS, including failing to provide written comments on concerns relating to the equine PPE, and failing to provide written comments on the concern that he had carried out the PPE and used the postnominals MRCVS while not on the register.
Mr Dobson’s hearing was held in his absence after he had failed to respond to the RCVS when informed about the hearing.
Summing up, the disciplinary committee decided that the charges constituted ”serious professional misconduct” and chose to remove him from the register.
Cerys Jones, chairing the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “The respondent demonstrated a pattern of behaviour in not responding, which was sustained and persistent. He asked for extensions of time, but did not make good on his assurances that he would provide information.
“Due to the length of time during which the respondent failed to comply with the requests, as well as the proliferation of issues in respect of which he did not comply, the committee was of the view that he demonstrated a wilful disregard of the role of the RCVS and the regulatory processes.
“This was particularly serious in light of the reliance which the RCVS places upon its members to cooperate with providing it with information relating to their professional practice which is relevant to the RCVS’ regulation of the profession.
“There was no harm caused to animals or the public, and the committee acknowledged that practice circumstances have been made more difficult in general by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, the respondent’s failures to comply were serious and undermined the functions of the RCVS. The committee was satisfied that the respondent’s failures fell so far below what was expected as to amount to serious professional misconduct.”