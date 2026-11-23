23 Nov 2026
Teams across Europe reduced their purchasing of key antibiotics including cefovecin, enrofloxacin and amoxiclav.
Farm vet Mel McPherson from Avon Farm Vets.
VetPartners has released its 2026 Antibiotic Stewardship Report, detailing its efforts throughout the group to reduce its usage of antimicrobials in practice.
The group showcased the progress made throughout the nine countries in which it operates, from the UK and Ireland to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
VetPartners revealed earlier this year its UK team reduced its antibiotic purchasing by 65% between 2021 and 2025, and the stewardship report – the fifth of its kind – unveiled further insight into the progress made.
Over the same time period, the UK team has decreased cefovecin purchasing by 50.4%, enrofloxacin by 68.2% and amoxiclav for small animals by 32%.
In equine practice, enrofloxacin purchasing in grams full-time equivalent veterinary prescribers fell by 57.6% from 35.54 in 2021 to 15.06g/FTE vet in 2025, with a 47% decrease in the last full year from 28.25 in 2024 to 15.06g/FTE vet in 2025.
In farm practice, UK teams also recorded a 20.4% reduction in paromomycin purchasing between April 2024 and March 2026, as part of wider work to progress the management of calf scour.
VetPartners clinical board lead Caroline Scobie said: “We’ve had another fantastic year of antibiotic stewardship projects across the group. I’ve really enjoyed seeing teams come together to share ideas, learn from one another and find ways to continually improve how we use and protect antibiotics.
“As with so many important things in life, collaboration is at the heart of one health. It’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm, commitment and shared learning across our different teams and the species we treat, as we continue working towards our common goal of responsible antibiotic use.”
Between 2024 and 2026, French small animal practices reduced purchasing of cefovecin, enrofloxacin and marbofloxacin by 20%, 41% and 33% respectively.
In Italy, between 2023 and 2026, overall antibiotic purchasing in units per vet decreased from 48.32 to 34.73, with cefovecin decreasing by 35% and fluoroquinolones by 34% over the same period.
UK clinical board clinical data manager Natalie Robinson added: “There has been a huge variety of different antibiotic stewardship projects across the group since the last report, which has been so fantastic to see.
“Collaboration is a vital part of one health, and I’ve loved working with colleagues across different countries and territories on various antibiotic quality improvement activities this year.
“Through sharing our successes, our challenges and our different approaches, we can continue progressing antibiotic stewardship together.”