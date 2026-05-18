18 May 2026
Project aims to address evidence gaps around EGGD and end “trial-and-error” approach to treatment.
Vets and horse owners invited to participate in new EGGD research study.
Vets and horse owners have been invited to participate in a new research study into equine glandular gastric disease (EGGD).
CVS Equine has launched the project, which is investigating the relative success of treatment options for EGGD.
The study aims to address evidence gaps on the aetiology and treatment of EGGD – said to result in many horses undergoing a trial-and-error approach – by evaluating the effectiveness of the range of treatment protocols currently used in first‑opinion practice.
Led by Alnorthumbria Equine Vets’ senior vet surgeon Ewan Macaulay, it will also assess potential underlying risk factors, including musculoskeletal pain, that may contribute to lesion development or hinder recovery.
Horses aged one year and older undergoing gastroscopy at select CVS Equine practices are eligible for inclusion in the anonymised study.
Participating vets are encouraged to perform an optional pre-gastroscopy clinical and orthopaedic assessment and then submit images or videos and standardised record sheets of the gastroscopy itself.
Follow-up exams and repeat gastroscopy findings are captured at each re-evaluation, typically around four weeks after initial diagnosis, and owners will complete short surveys after each procedure and a final follow-up three months after the last exam.
Dr Macaulay said: “We’re fortunate to have a growing awareness of equine glandular gastric disease, but we still lack robust evidence on which treatment strategies offer the best outcomes.
“By capturing detailed clinical data from naturally occurring cases across multiple practices, we aim to build a clearer picture of what works – and why.
“Ultimately, our goal is to improve treatment success and welfare for affected horses.”
Participating vets and owners will be entered into a prize draw for a gift voucher – clinicians can contact Dr Macaulay for more information at [email protected].