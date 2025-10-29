29 Oct 2025
Confirmed UK strangles cases have risen year-on-year since 2023.
Surveillance of Equine Strangles (SES) data showing cases in the UK from 2021 to 2025.
A significant increase in confirmed UK equine strangles cases has prompted fresh calls for veterinary professionals and horse owners to adopt further biosecurity measures to prevent its spread.
The Surveillance of Equine Strangles (SES) network reported 383 laboratory-confirmed cases so far in 2025 up to the most recent report date, eclipsing the UK’s annual average of around 300.
It marks a significant rise on the 270 cases that were confirmed in 2024, which itself was up from 217 in 2023.
In light of the increasing case numbers, the SES network and Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) are urging stakeholders to revisit their yard management protocols.
They argue implementing “simple, but consistent actions” such as isolating new arrivals, disinfecting shared equipment and post-outbreak screening can make a “substantial difference” in controlling the spread of strangles.
EIDS’ team member and director of epidemiology and disease surveillance at the University of Cambridge’s vet school Richard Newton said: “These findings are a clear reminder that strangles remains an ever-present risk to the UK horse population.
“The increase in diagnoses underlines the importance of continued vigilance, prompt reporting, and proactive prevention measures.”
A study on UK strangles transmission conducted by the RVC and University of Cambridge enhanced understanding of how the disease spreads.
Their findings suggested acutely infected horses and short-term carriers were more likely to be responsible for fresh outbreaks.
The researchers also found evidence of transmission chains running throughout the country, with one chain spanning all four UK nations over the course of six months.
Lead author Abigail McGlennon, also the lead developer of the SES network, said: “Our data shows how easily this disease can move across regions through potential links such as shared horse transport, events/competitions, and buying and selling horses.
“Post-outbreak screening, sufficient quarantine and screening of new arrivals and routine biosecurity measures are essential to preventing wider transmission.”
She added: “We now have more tools than ever to protect horses, but knowledge must be matched by action.
“Prevention, early detection, and vaccination together can help to reduce the impact of strangles.”