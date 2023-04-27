27 Apr
Dechra is seeking the views of vets on how to treat and manage the equine disease to coincide with the annual Strangles Awareness Week, which takes place 1 to 7 May.
A Cheshire-based pharmaceutical company is seeking the views of vets about the management and treatment of a well-known equine infection.
The survey by Dechra has been launched to coincide with Strangles Awareness Week, which begins on Monday 1 May, and is already open for vets to take part.
Participants will be asked how many cases of the disease they have diagnosed in the past year and the reasons behind those decisions, as well as the circumstances in which they would recommend vaccination.
The company already offers its own vaccination against the disease, called Strangvac.
Equine brand manager Emma Jennings said: “The strangles and strangles vaccination survey will provide us with a valuable insight into vets’ experiences of the disease, and any vaccination and biosecurity trends that exist that may help us to improve the approach to disease management.”
This year’s Strangles Awareness Week, which runs until 7 May, is particularly focusing on the importance of regular temperature checking to minimise the potential impact of the disease.
The survey is available online. All participants who complete the survey will be entered into a prize draw for a £50 Amazon voucher.