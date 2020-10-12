12 Oct 2020
The video features a day in the life of a young equine vet, and has been produced to help raise awareness of the sector’s mental health and well-being challenges.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) and BEVA have joined forces to raise awareness of the mental health and well-being challenges facing equine vets.
The MMI and BEVA have launched a short animated film featuring a typical “day in the life” of a young equine vet, the highs and lows that such a day may encompass and measures to support good mental health.
Susan Dawson, who chairs the MMI, said: “Well-established research has shown that veterinary professionals across multiple sectors are at a higher risk of serious psychological distress and suicide.
“There is also evidence, however, that implementing mechanisms to help vets cope with work-related stressors, as well as reducing barriers to seeking mental health support, may well reduce these risks.”
Prof Dawson added: “Over the past few years, the increased focus on mental health and well-being among veterinary professionals has led to a greater understanding that if we, as vets, consistently implement small changes to our day, it can have a significant positive impact on our lives.
“Just simple things like listening to a podcast when driving to calls, calling a friend or colleague for a chat and making time to stop for lunch can increase our resilience, and help us put things in perspective.”
BEVA president Lucy Grieve said: “Recognising that perfection is not always achievable is crucial in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, while still striving for a fulfilling career.
“We know that, increasingly, equine vets receive some support from colleagues and mentors in practice, but this animation provides a few suggestions of small changes that everyone can make to help gain perspective.”
The animation also includes information about the support resources available from the MMI, as well as contact details for the veterinary community support charity Vetlife, and encourages vets to make use of the support available as early as possible.
The animation can be watched below, and any practices wishing to obtain a high-resolution version to use for training purposes should email MMI manager Lisa Quigley.