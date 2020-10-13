13 Oct 2020
Equipred is licensed for the treatment of severe equine asthma, with each tablet containing 50mg of prednisolone.
Virbac has launched the first licensed steroid tablet for horses to treat cases of severe equine asthma.
Equipred contains 50mg of prednisolone and is a larger concentrate tablet to allow for convenient dosing of horses.
It is available in boxes of 100, and each tablet can be divided easily into halves or quarters to enable accurate and precise dosing.
Rosie Naylor, technical product manager at Virbac, said: “We are pleased to add Equipred to Virbac’s equine range.
“The novel 50mg tablet presentation will enable accurate dosing of horses that require orally administered steroid treatment.”
For more on Equipred or other products in the equine range, speak to a Virbac territory manager.