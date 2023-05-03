3 May 2023
Company describes Movoflex soft chews as the “next generation” in joint health supplementation.
Virbac has announced the launch of a joint care supplement for dogs.
The company said its new Movoflex product does not require a loading period and that one of the soft chews per day can show a perceived increase in mobility in seven days from the start of treatment1.
One of the key ingredients in Movoflex is eggshell membrane, which contains a number of naturally occurring elements involved in joint structure and function – including collagen, glucosamine and chondroitin sulphate – and has been shown to have a proven effect on mobility in dogs2.
Dan Johnson, product manager at Virbac, said: “Canine osteoarthritis is the most common disease in dogs, with 20% of adult dogs and up to 80% of dogs over eight years old affected, so we are proud to be able to add innovative Movoflex soft chews to our wide range of products that support joint health.
“Movoflex soft chews offer pet owners an easy-to-give and reliable joint supplement, and as with all of Virbac’s joint health and mobility solutions, they are of the highest quality and developed based on science.”
Presented in three different sizes for optimal dosing, Movoflex soft chews are available in small (<15kg), medium (15kg to 35kg) and large (35kg) dog packs, each containing 30 chews, and are available to order from your usual veterinary wholesaler.
1. Nicolas CS, Jouty N, Rème CA and Ereau C (2022). Movoflex soft chews can improve dogs’ mobility, according to owners, EC Veterinary Science 7(10): 13-21.
2. Aguirre A, Gil-Quintana E, Fenaux M, Sanchez N and Torre C (2018). The efficacy of Ovopet in the treatment of hip dysplasia in dogs, Journal of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Health 10(8): 198-207.