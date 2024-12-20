20 Dec
Enforcement action is taking place after more than 13,000 items were intercepted in just a few weeks.
Thousands of unauthorised equine medicines are reported to have been seized in a joint operation between the VMD and UK Border Force.
More than 13,000 AbPrazole and Absucralfate items, which were intended to be shipped to locations across the UK, were intercepted during October and November.
Officials say no further seizures have been made so far this month, although enforcement action is said to be “ongoing”.
In a statement released on Wednesday, 18 December, the VMD said it had received intelligence that the products were being “illegally sold and imported via an equine Facebook group” and the website of an Australian-based supplier, Abler.
The company does not feature on the VMD’s published list of registered online retailers and the products affected are indicated to be for treatment of various conditions related to ulcers.
The directorate said the intended recipients appeared to be members of the public who had bought the items for their own use rather than to sell on.
Vets, animal owners or members of the public can report suspected breachers of the AMRs via a dedicated hotline on 01932 338338 or online.