11 May
Internationally recognised specialist Ben Sykes to host live session that will consider management changes and medical treatment of this common condition.
Registration has opened for a live webinar that will discuss the prevention of equine gastric ulcer syndrome.
Presented by Norbrook, “Preventing equine gastric ulcer syndrome” will see Ben Sykes consider appropriate management changes or medical treatment for this issue.
The webinar will take place on Monday 16 May from 8pm.
Prof Sykes – associate professor in equine internal medicine at Massey University, New Zealand, and honorary lecturer at the University of Liverpool – is an internationally recognised specialist in equine gastric ulcer syndrome, regularly speaking on the topic at conferences worldwide including BEVA Congress.
He is also lead author on the European College of Equine Internal Medicine consensus statement for equine gastric ulcer syndrome in adult horses.
A Norbrook spokesperson said: “Audience participation is fully encouraged, and Prof Sykes will provide plenty of opportunity for live Q&As.”