Speaking personally, I have never been confronted with a situation where I have felt an owner is simply too large for his or her equine companion. So, I asked other equine veterinary colleagues if they have and, if so, how have they dealt with it, and whether it had it led to any clients being lost. Most vets had encountered this problem and felt they needed to address it with their clients – often by using the phrase “your horse is too small really for what you want it to do”. This is definitely preferable to “you are simply too fat”.