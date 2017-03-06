A breeding survey conducted by the charity World Horse Welfare in 2013 suggested almost a quarter of horse owners had bred from the horse(s) they owned. Mare owners’ expectations about the cost of producing a foal, and the likely financial rewards for selling one, may be unrealistic. Even when the mare owners’ initial intention was to keep the foal, circumstances change across a horse’s lifetime. The future welfare of foals bred purely for sentimental reasons, or because the mare has gone lame or has a poor temperament and the owners don’t know what else to do with her, is likely to be more at risk than a foal bred from crossing two sound, athletically successful animals.