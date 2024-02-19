19 Feb 2024
African Union leaders have agreed to halt the controversial practice, which has been linked to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of donkeys in recent years.
Donkeys at the Goldox slaughterhouse in Baringo, Kenya. Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary
Campaign groups have hailed a new agreement to impose a moratorium on the donkey skin trade in Africa as a “historic” step for animal welfare.
Calls for a halt to the practice, which has been linked to a sharp decline in donkey populations, have been backed by the International Coalition for Working Equids (ICWE).
Now, African Union (AU) leaders have agreed to impose a moratorium on the trade following talks at an assembly meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on 18 February.
The move follows the publication of a report supported by ICWE member organisations last year, which urged a suspension.
The groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of donkeys have been slaughtered for their skins, which are often used to make the traditional Chinese medicine ejiao, over the past decade.
SPANA chief executive Linda Edwards said: “This is a historic development for working animal welfare, and represents an enormous achievement for ICWE and our partners.
“The moratorium will save the lives of donkeys across Africa and will also help safeguard the future of the communities they support through their daily work.”
World Horse Welfare boss Roly Owers described the move as a “watershed moment and a powerful recognition of the value of donkeys to communities”.
He said: “Of course, this significant milestone will only benefit donkeys if these decisions are now put in practice and, collectively, ICWE stands ready to help to do just that.”
Raphael Kinoti, regional director for Brooke in East Africa, added: “We must all applaud AU heads of states for taking these bold and drastic measures for a good cause. We urge all AU members to uphold the decision for the good of all.”