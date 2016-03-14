This has been well documented – for instance, by Dyson and Romero (1993) with regard to the hock, the carpus (Nagy et al, 2012) and the structures of the fetlock joint with regard to nerve blocks carried out at the level of the base of the sesamoid (abaxial sesamoid block; Daniel et al 2013). All of these studies, discussed in more detail in the author and Sue Dyson’s review paper, highlight the dangers of proximal diffusion, giving an erroneous outcome to the intended block.