Therapeutic shoeing is an essential part of WLD management. The aim is to unload and protect the resected area of the hoof wall. If the size of resection is extensive or rotation of the pedal bone is evident on radiographs, a heart-bar shoe should be placed to lock down the foot (prevent expansion or compression of the hoof capsule) and allow weight bearing to be distributed away from the hoof wall to the frog. Shoes should be fitted so breakover is under the toe toward the apex of the frog, to remove the “lever arm” at the toe (O’Grady, 2002). In some cases the placement of nails or shoes cannot be done safely; these cases can be treated with aluminium shoes glued to the hoof or, in some animals, wooden shoes can be attached (O’Grady, 2009).