A shake up of the programme streams . A less conventional approach has been taken this year by including non-clinical elements – especially from human behaviour perspectives –, within the usual traditional, clinical approaches to cases.

. Whether it’s reinforcing existing relationships or forging new ones to help us all grow. Friends. Work experience, college, vet school, internships, residencies, first jobs and last jobs. Congress offers a chance to catch up with old housemates over a glass of something, reminisce about old practices with previous colleagues at happy hour, or have a coffee with that person you met on a CPD course last year. It is a chance to see anyone and everyone who may have been part of your life professionally, and socially. BEVA Congress has always been – and will always be – the annual reunion for equine vets around the world.

Not only does BEVA have four exceptional social events lined up, but we also have the choice of more than 200 pubs, clubs and restaurants within a mile of the ICC, which means party time for those who want some downtime fun.