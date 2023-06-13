13 Jun
Linda Belton will officially take up the post at the RCVS annual meeting next month (7 July).
Members of the RCVS council have elected equine vet Linda Belton to become the next RCVS junior vice-president.
The decision was made at the RCVS council meeting held on 8 June at The Royal College of Nursing in London.
Miss Belton, who was first elected to council in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, will take up the post of junior vice-president for 2023/24 at the RCVS annual meeting on 7 July.
She is current chair of both the RCVS standards committee and the riding establishment subcommittee and also sits on the primary qualifications subcommittee and the preliminary investigation and disciplinary liaison committee.
Miss Belton is also a director at The George Veterinary Group in Wiltshire, an independently owned practice providing equine, farm, pig and small animal veterinary services.
She is a member of the BVA, BEVA and SPVS and is also a trustee for Brooke – an international equine animal welfare charity.
Miss Belton said: “As junior vice-president, I look forward to increasing council’s direct contact with vets working in first-opinion practice. Working as part of a large independently owned practice, I am aware of many of the day-to-day issues currently facing the different species sectors.
“I understand what it takes to be a good workplace delivering veterinary care in a commercial environment and want, through my contribution to council and the governance and regulation of our profession, to support others to have a successful and fulfilling career in practice.”