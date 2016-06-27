One concern is lack of access to services such as farriers, vets, equine dental technicians and others find it unattractive to work with these animals in remote locations. No service provision exists in many cases; in others, small charities do their best to provide health care to these donkeys and mules. Since 2009, the Donkey Sanctuary has provided grants to some of these organisations that have, so far, visited 898 villages and treated 6,894 animals. It also aims to reach more animals through education and training.