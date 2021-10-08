8 Oct 2021
Researchers and vets from across the globe are promised to debate issues around the welfare and performance of the ridden horse: the future at the Saddle Research Trust’s 4th International Conference.
Image © Chris Lax Event Photography
A line-up of renowned vets and researchers will be speaking at the Saddle Research Trust’s (SRT) 4th International Conference on 11 December.
Being held virtually, the discussion will revolve around “Welfare and performance of the ridden horse: the future”.
The conference will cover the importance of an evidence base for best practice in managing ridden horses, and advances in welfare and performance.
A full day featuring four sessions with interactive presentations is planned, with delegates able to claim CPD points. The sessions will be:
SRT director Anne Bondi said: “At this, our 4th International Conference, we are proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to research, education and dissemination of knowledge.
“With our virtual format we intend to build on the huge online viewing figures of our 2018 conference, which reached 52 countries worldwide. Our mission is to make our conference content easily accessible and understandable for as many people as possible.”
Early bird tickets are available until the end of October.
Ticket information is available online now and further details of the conference will follow in future weeks.