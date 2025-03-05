5 Mar 2025
Dengie will host an international presentation on 25 March to share latest international knowledge.
Dengie Horse Feeds is hosting an international webinar to bring together leading researchers on forage from around the world.
It said the aim of the discussion, on 25 March, was to share the latest findings from studies and how they should inform equine feeding strategies to optimise health and performance.
Panellists Sammy Julliand, Isabelle Kagan and Cecilia Muller will join Dengie’s technical manager Katie Williams to explain more about fructan in pasture, forage conservation techniques and the contribution forage makes to the requirements of the working horse.
The webinar starts at 6pm and is being hosted by VetPD with all proceeds going to charity.
For more information and to register, visit the website.