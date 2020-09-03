3 Sept 2020
Tickets go on sale for the Saddle Research Trust’s fourth international conference – taking place in December 2021 – with delegates able to attend in person or via live stream.
Highly respected vets and researchers Hilary Clayton and Sue Dyson are already confirmed for the fourth staging of an equine conference.
The Saddle Research Trust (SRT) said tickets have gone on sale for its fourth international conference, titled “Welfare and Performance of the Ridden Horse: the Future”, being held on 11 December 2021.
Delegates who sign up can attend in person or via live stream, with research updates and interactive Q&As and polls planned throughout the day.
Prof Clayton and Dr Dyson are confirmed – with Felipe Bragança, who is at the forefront of quantitative gait analysis, also present.
The SRT said it is taking every step to ensure safe delivery of the conference, but further COVID-19 restrictions will see all-day delegate tickets transferred to live stream tickets. The conference is at the University of Nottingham’s De Vere East Midlands Conference Centre.
SRT director Anne Bondi said: “The SRT is committed to research, education and dissemination of knowledge, and continues to deliver on its aims throughout these challenging times.
“While we look forward to welcoming everybody to the conference in person, we are delighted to be offering such a comprehensive live stream contingency package to all our delegates worldwide.’’
Full ticket and conference details are available online.