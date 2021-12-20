20 Dec 2021
Majete Veterinary Care Unit, within Malawi's Majete Wildlife Reserve, provides treatment and care for wildlife in need.
Improve International and the International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies (ISVPS) have donated £2,500 to veterinary charity Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS).
WVS is a not-for-profit organisation that sends volunteer emergency veterinary teams to countries where they are needed; trains vets in emerging countries to improve standards of care; and ships medication and aid to regions in short supply.
Heber Alves, Improve International’s chief executive, said: “The veterinary professionals funded by WVS do fantastic work around the world and their efforts have never been more important than during the pandemic.
“Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the charity has supported vital welfare and conservation projects this year, including the creation of the Majete Veterinary Care Unit in Malawi, which provides expert veterinary care to injured wildlife and cares for the anti-poaching dogs.”
Becky Miners, fund-raising and communications manager for WVS, added: “The global pandemic has left many animals without food, shelter or veterinary care. It is thanks to the support of companies, such as Improve International and ISVPS, that we can step in and provide emergency support when it is needed.
“This kind donation will help us to maintain the support we offer to veterinary colleagues globally and progress new projects, such as the creation of a veterinary training centre on the Galápagos Islands.”