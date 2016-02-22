Tapeworm burden cannot be reliably estimated from a FEC, due to the generally accepted fact cestode eggs are not equally distributed in the faecal matter. This is probably due to the eggs being shed as gravid proglottids detached from the tapeworm. Instead, either serum or saliva antibody ELISA testing can be performed. It is recommended horses are tested every six months and the result interpreted in the light of previous anthelmintic therapy, due to the lingering nature of the antibodies that delays the reduction of optical density (OD) levels after removal of the parasites. Animals with a high OD level should be treated with an anthelmintic effective against adult equine tapeworms.