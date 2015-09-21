In the majority of horses in which tapeworm burdens are low, this may be more than adequate for preventing clinical disease. Where pyrantel is used one or more times for the purpose of controlling roundworms through the grazing season, and the risk of tapeworm-associated disease is considered low, there may be no need for a specific treatment targeted at tapeworms in autumn. Pyrantel is an appropriate choice for the control of cyathostomins through the grazing season as benzimidazole resistance is effectively ubiquitous and pyrantel use reduces the selection pressure on ivermectin and moxidectin.