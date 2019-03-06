Anthelmintic-resistant nematode populations do to not seem to revert to sensitivity, even when worms are not exposed to a specific drug class for many years. As yet, resistance has not been reported in tapeworm (A perfoliata), nor in the pathogenic large strongyle species, Strongylus vulgaris. That does not mean to say resistance in these species does not exist, just that it has not been detected in research studies or clinical reports.