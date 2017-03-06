If any suspicion of synovial involvement exists then synoviocentesis of the local structures should be performed. Ideally, a sample should be obtained for cytological analysis (ethylenediamine tetra-acetic acid; EDTA tube) and bacterial culture and sensitivity (plain tube). If it is not possible to obtain a synovial fluid sample then a “wash” of the structure to yield a small amount of fluid for cytology can provide useful information. Additionally, distension of the structure with sterile isotonic fluids and monitoring for fluid egress from the wound will establish if a communication exists with the wound. Leaving the needle in place at the end of sampling and instilling some antimicrobial – for example, gentamicin sulphate – is a sensible precaution against infection, even if the sample appears normal.