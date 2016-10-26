Murmurs with a twist

If one listens in the correct place and the horse is not obese, murmurs are found in most of them – about 90%. Most of these, particularly in younger horses, are physiological flow murmurs associated with turbulent flow in the sinus of Valsalva, and most pathological murmurs are associated with degeneration of valves or due to ventricular septal defects. However, exceptions exist.